SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Trading 23.5% Higher

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 8,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

SurgePays Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

