Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Shares Up 0%

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.93 and last traded at $107.92. 296,234 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $107.87.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXX. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,541,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,236,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Read More

