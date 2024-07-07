Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.03. 168,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 43,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

