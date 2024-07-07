MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading 0.9% Higher

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.79. 78,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.
Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 909,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.