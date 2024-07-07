MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading 0.9% Higher

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.79. 78,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $301,300.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,532,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,725,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 149,023 shares of company stock worth $1,855,467.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 909,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

