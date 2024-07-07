Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Trading Down 4.3%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.32 and last traded at 1.32. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.38.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.36.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
