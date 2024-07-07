Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

