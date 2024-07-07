Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

