Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Stock Price Up 27.1%

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) shot up 27.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 142,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 11,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

