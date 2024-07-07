BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Up 1.3%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.57.
About BICO Group AB (publ)
BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.
