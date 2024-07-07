Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,051 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

OTIS stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

