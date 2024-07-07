United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $633.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

