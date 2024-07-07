Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

