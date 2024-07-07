Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $180.11 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

