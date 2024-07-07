Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

