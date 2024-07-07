Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,707 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of WMB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

