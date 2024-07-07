Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $20.61 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $20.61 or 0.00035872 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $121.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,451.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00571520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00112383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00268100 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00063784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,820,469 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

