43,881 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,881 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

