Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Copart by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

