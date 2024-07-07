Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.58. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

