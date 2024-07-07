Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $832,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,051,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 65,937 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,264,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

