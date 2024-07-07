Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $756,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Saia by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $464.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.96. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.23 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

