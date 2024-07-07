Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

