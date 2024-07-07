JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,329 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

