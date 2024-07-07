Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.69 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.