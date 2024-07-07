Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,721 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 95,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

