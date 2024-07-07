Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $806,525.59 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $806,525.59 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001408 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,805,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

