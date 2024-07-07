Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,912 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average of $254.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

