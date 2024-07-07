Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

