Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 763,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $13.86 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

