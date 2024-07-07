BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0020

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. BitShares has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $104,903.05 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,311,318 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.