SPACE ID Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $254.03 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $254.03 million and $14.92 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,733,694 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 643,733,694.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.38007996 USD and is up 7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $13,853,716.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

