Oasys (OAS) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Oasys has a total market cap of $96.36 million and $1.36 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04343328 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,307,930.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

