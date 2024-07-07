Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BMA stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.742 dividend. This represents a $20.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.58%. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 123.45%.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

