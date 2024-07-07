Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $434.73 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.18.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

