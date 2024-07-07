Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Trading Down 1.7%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.44. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.54 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.26.

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of C$38.73 million during the quarter.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.