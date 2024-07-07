J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.70 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

