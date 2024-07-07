Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,930.15 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,800.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3,640.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

