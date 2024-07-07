Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

