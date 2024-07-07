Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

