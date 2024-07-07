Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,559,000 after buying an additional 387,242 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $315,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.