Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $295.86 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.78. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

