Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 2.0 %

FLEX stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $421,016.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

