Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in F5 by 776.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.20. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.16 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

