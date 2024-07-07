Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE NVS opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

