Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,189 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

