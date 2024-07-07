Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.7 %

Vontier stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.