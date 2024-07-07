Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $12,189,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 243.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $372.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.