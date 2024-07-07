Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

