Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 682,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,812,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $67.27 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.