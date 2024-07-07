Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

